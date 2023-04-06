Fortnite Attack on Titan skin Eren Jaeger release date

Attack on Titan’s Eren Jaeger reels into Fortnite during Chapter 4 Season 2.

Eren Jaeger is a battle pass exclusive, however, unlike the other battle pass skins, Eren Jaeger won’t be available until halfway through the season. Read on to find out the release date for the Eren Jaeger skin and Attack on Titan cosmetic items.

When does the Attack on Titan Eren Jaeger skin release in Fortnite?

The mid-season Battle Pass skin for Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 2 is Attack on Titan’s Eren Jaeger, which has a release date of Tuesday, April 11th.

Originally scheduled for the following Sunday according to the original in-game countdown, the new date was revealed by Epic as part of a short teaser trailer, which also seems to confirm the addition of fellow Attack on Titan character Mikasa for Fortnite.

Attack on Titan cosmetic items list in Fortnite

Along with the Eren Jaegar skin, Attack on Titan cosmetics will include a spray, back bling, emote, harvesting tool, emoticon, wrap, and banner icon that can be unlocked after completing a series of challenge quests.

Eren Jaegar skin

Image: Epic Games via The Hamden Journal

Eren’s Faceoff Spray

Image: Epic Games via The Hamden Journal

Basement Key Back Bling

Image: Epic Games via The Hamden Journal

Scout Regiment Salute Emote

Image: Epic Games via The Hamden Journal

Titan Strike Harvesting Tool

Image: Epic Games via The Hamden Journal

Determined Eren Emoticon

Image: Epic Games via The Hamden Journal

Regiment Gear Wrap

Image: Epic Games via The Hamden Journal

Training Corps Banner Icon