Fortnite adds Zero Build mode but doesn’t add building in battle royale

Last week, as part of the launch of Chapter 3 season 2, developer Epic Games removed building from Fortnite and for the moment it’s still gone. Tuesday’s update to the game added a new game mode called “Zero Build,” but didn’t add anything else along with it, so for now there’s still no building in the main battle royale.

Players can select Zero Build from the game’s main menu, the same way they would select any other game mode. Zero Build includes the exact same features that the building-less variant of standard battle royale had last week, complete with overshields, mantling, and the much faster sprint speed.

The removal of building has proven to be a popular addition for many players, getting positive reception all over social media and Reddit. Meanwhile, the change also brought several former-Fortnite streamers back to the game, leading to a bit of a Twitch revival and some great 2018 and 2019 nostalgia.

While no additional modes have been added just yet, it’s likely that we’ll get a “standard” battle royale mode in the very near future, which will add building back into the game officially. However, Epic setting Zero Build apart for now probably means that we can expect that mode to stick around for a while too. But we’ll have to wait for Fortnite Chapter 3 season 2 to continue to find out exactly what Epic’s plan is.