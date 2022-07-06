‘Forspoken’ is delayed again, this time to January 24th

For the second time this year, Square Enix is delaying Forspoken. Following a delay that pushed the title from its original , the upcoming action RPG from studio Luminous Productions was scheduled to hit PlayStation 5 and PC on October 11th, 2022. It will now instead come out on January 24th, 2023, the publisher .

“As a result of ongoing discussions with key partners, we have made the strategic decision to move the launch date of Forspoken to January 24, 2023,” Square Enix said on Twitter. “All game elements are now complete, and development is in its final polishing phase.”

The delay comes on the same day Sony announced the release date for . The latest project from the company’s Santa Monica studio will arrive on PS5 and PS4 on November 9th. With Forspoken pushed back to 2023, Sony’s fall release schedule now only includes Ragnarok and The Last of Us Part I – the latter is due on . The last time we got an extended look at Forspoken was during a Square Enix held at the end of last year. The publisher promised to show off more of the fantasy game later this summer.