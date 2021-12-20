Ford’s Extended Range F-150 Lightning has a massive 131 kWh battery pack

In a livestream last week, Ford quietly revealed the battery capacities available on its Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup, Auto Evolution reported. To start with, the Standard Range model, with a projected 230 miles of range, will come with a 98 kWh battery pack. Meanwhile, the optional Extended Range version (300 miles targeted) will have a massive 131 kWh battery.

The Standard Range package will be the main offering on the first three of four versions: the fleet-oriented Lightning Pro, the XLT and the Lariat. The Extended Range is optional for the XLT and Lariat, and standard on the top-end Platinum model. Ford said that the “F-150 Lighting Pro model will be available with the standard-range battery to retail customers,” but it previously said that it would be available with the Extended Range option for fleet buyers.

Ford also revealed that the power fold mirrors would only be available on the Lariat and Platinum models, and that the Tough Bed spray-in bed liner is not standard, but an available option on all trims. Other options we already knew about include a high-powered 9.6 kW Pro Power system for the first two trims (it’s standard on Lariat and Platinum) and 15.5-inch touchscreen with Sync 4A, available on the upper trim levels.

Ford has yet to reveal exact retail prices, but it previously said that the Standard Range Lightning Pro will start at $39,974 before any tax incentives for commercial buyers, while the Extended Range model (again only for fleet buyers) will start at $49,974. Retail prices are expected to start at $42,000 and top out at $90,000 for the Platinum model. That’s a fair bit higher than the $28,000 base price for an F-150 ICE version, but then again, most folks pay considerably more than that on average.

Given the large battery sizes, Ford’s prices actually seem surprisingly reasonable. By comparison, Hyundai’s Kona Electric has a much smaller 64 kWh battery and starts at $34,000. We should know the exact F-150 Lightning prices soon, as Ford said in the livestream that order banks would open in January 2022. Currently, it has 200,000 pre-orders in hand, and recently cut off further reservations.