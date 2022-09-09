Ford updates its BlueCruise driver assist with hands-free lane changing and more

BlueCruise, Ford’s intelligent adaptive cruise control system, already offers drivers a number of assistive features such as lane centering, street sign recognition and hands-free highway driving along more than 130,000 miles of US roadways. On Thursday, Ford announced that it will begin releasing the program’s version 1.2 update later this Fall beginning with the 2023 Mach-E and will include new assists like hands-free lane changing, in-lane repositioning, and predictive speed assist. The same additions are also coming to Lincoln owners with the release of ActiveGlide 1.2 (Lincoln’s reskinned version of BlueCruise).

Hands-free lane changing is what it sounds like, just tap the turn signal and the vehicle will slide over one when it’s safe to do so. It’ll also preemptively suggest changes if it sees you coming up on a slower vehicle. Predictive speed assist is built to spot sharp turns ahead and safely guide the vehicle through them, while in-lane repositioning will cause the vehicle to hug either line so as to provide some additional padding between your bumper and the semi in the next lane.

The new features will first appear with the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select and 2023 Lincoln Navigator Standard. Owners will also need to have the Ford Co-Pilot360 system installed and subscribe to a $600 three-year service plan, which keeps the hands-free driving maps up to date. They’ll also have to have either the FordPass or Lincoln Way companion app installed on their phone. 2023 Mach-E and Navigator owners will receive the first three months of service free as an introductory demo.