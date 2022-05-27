Ford has started delivering the F-150 Lightning

Ford has begun deliveries of the . The first customer to get their hands on the electric pickup is Nicholas Schmidt, who lives in the automaker’s home state of Michigan, around from the F-150 Lightning plant in Dearborn. Ford of the EV there last month.

The EV is replacing a gas-powered F-150, Schmidt told . Schmidt, who also owns a Tesla Model 3, said he had considered buying a and also placed a reservation for a . He said whichever electric pickup he was able to order first would be the one he bought. After taking delivery of the F-150, Schmidt cancelled his Cybertruck reservation.

Ford said at the beginning of this month it would start delivering the F-150 Lightning “in the coming days.” While it’s not the first automaker to deliver an electric pickup in the US (Rivian started doing so last year), it beat Tesla to the punch.

It had a leg up on Tesla in this market anyway, as the F-150 has been the best-selling vehicle in the US for the last four decades. Case in point: it received nearly 45,000 pre-orders for the Lightning in just 48 hours. Given that the Cybertruck won’t , both Ford and Rivian have a shot at building up a significant share of the electric truck market long before Tesla gets the Cybertruck into the wild.