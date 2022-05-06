Ford files patent application for remote engine revving system

Ford is developing a new technology that would allow vehicle owners to rev their engines remotely, perhaps by using a key fob, according to a patent application spotted by 7th Mustang and other Ford enthusiast sites.

The patent was filed on November 3rd, 2020, and published on May 5th, 2022, according to Ford Authority. According to the application, the technology would allow vehicle owners to rev their engines using an “input device operated by the user” and without having to push down on the accelerator. The vehicle’s engine could be engaged “at various distances from the vehicle” — in other words, remotely.

This seems like an idea generated almost exclusively for car enthusiasts. The ability to trigger a dramatic engine growl at the touch of a button, even while standing outside the vehicle, is not something I would typically associate with a buttoned-up company like Ford.

The Detroit automaker and its brethren have largely stood to the side while Silicon Valley companies like Tesla have reaped all the media attention for their untraditional — and often irreverent — approach to new vehicle features. Tesla’s Boombox mode, for example, can broadcast custom audio on the outside of the car — including fart sounds.

Ford isn’t ready to go so far as to turn its vehicles into rolling whoopee cushions. But this patent application indicates the company is trying to think outside the box when it comes to new features meant to spark joy with its customers.

As noted by Ford Authority, the company has filed a number of patent applications in recent months aimed at enthusiasts, including a drift mode and a remote parking feature. A remote engine revving feature would likely be a huge hit for those owners who attend auto shows who want to show off their car’s engine sounds without having to get inside every time.

To be sure, a patent application does not necessarily mean that Ford is on the cusp of installing this technology in all of its vehicles. Patent applications are easy to file but difficult to get approved.