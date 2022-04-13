Ford F-150 Lightning launch date set for April 26th

Ford has made a lot of promises about its first electric F-150, and now the battery-powered pickup truck will begin deliveries in a couple of weeks. Ford CEO Jim Farley tweeted “it’s time,” announcing that the F-150 Lightning “strikes” on April 26th at 1:30PM ET.

As you’d expect for an electric vehicle launch, there is a countdown timer, but the question that anyone who pre-ordered will want to be answered is “when will I get my truck?” We know that Ford has already taken steps to prevent dealers from jacking up prices and to keep buyers from quickly reselling them to the highest bidder, but the supply will likely be tight, at least until it can reach production goals of 150,000 trucks per year.

For now, if you haven’t already pre-ordered, Ford isn’t even letting you put your name on the list at the moment. After the launch event, Ford scheduled another livestream at 9PM ET on the same day to show future owners more about what they can expect, and it says it will have more streams every month.

When we saw the F-150 Lightning last year, we could confirm it was a truck — and recently the EPA’s range estimates added an extra 20 miles to the stats Ford had already claimed. Still, we’ll have to get some time behind the wheel (and inside the massive frunk) to see if it lives up to the standard of the F-150 name and the expectations set by competition from Rivian, Tesla, GM, and others.