Ford F-150 Lightning fire wasn’t related to a design flaw, says battery supplier

The Ford F-150 Lightning fire that broke out at a Michigan factory in early February wasn’t caused by a battery defect, according to a report from Bloomberg. In a statement to the outlet, Ford’s South Korean battery supplier SK On calls the incident a “rare” occurrence and says it’s working on a fix.

“We believe this was a rare occurrence, not a fundamental issue with the technology of the battery cells or our overall manufacturing systems,” SK says in a statement to Bloomberg. “Working with Ford, SK On identified the root cause of the issue and implemented measures of improvement in our processes to address the issue.”