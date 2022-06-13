For All Mankind’s first season is currently free to stream

The first season of For All Mankind, the science fiction alternate history show from Battlestar Galactica creator Ron D. Moore, is now available to stream free of charge — no Apple TV Plus subscription required. The limited time promotion coincides with the release of the show’s third season, which premiered on June 10th on Apple’s video streaming service.

While Ted Lasso and Severance have arguably been the biggest breakout TV show hits from Apple TV Plus, my colleague Alex Cranz would have everyone believe that For All Mankind is better than both. Here’s how she recently described it:

[Warning: Season 1 spoilers ahead]

The show started as an almost rote alternate history, where the USSR beat the USA to the Moon, and in a bid for a Cold War PR win, the US opted to send a woman to the moon to search for water. After that moment, the show embraces science fiction as much as it does alternate history. For every moment pulled from a real headline — and slightly warped — there’s another like, again, war on the Moon or widely adopted video chat in 1983.

It’s not clear how long the show’s first season will be free to stream for, but we’ve contacted Apple for more details.