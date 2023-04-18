For a few minutes, Google’s search results were pretty broken

Illustration: The The Hamden Journal

For a little bit on Tuesday evening, if you tried search for something on Google, your search results may not have looked quite right: the actual list of blue links was missing. In searches I did while the issue was happening, I would see things like the Top Stories box and the info box on the side, but list of links just wasn’t there.

It wasn’t just me, either. There have been thousands of reports of issues on Downdetector as I write this, and I saw lots of people reporting problems on Twitter, too. It’s unclear if the issue is totally resolved, but things seem to be on the mend.

Even though the issue didn’t last long for me, it was really frustrating and highlighted just how much I rely on Google searches to bounce around the internet….

Continue reading…