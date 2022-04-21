For $200, Best Buy will haul away your two biggest hunks of tech junk

Big box electronics retailer Best Buy announced the launch of a new appliance recycling program Thursday that will allow customers to have up to two large pieces (and an unlimited amount of small items) of unwanted tech hauled away for a $200 fee.

Best Buy already operates a number of consumer electronics recycling programs, with customers either dropping off items in-store for gift cards or paying a $30 to 50 fee to have their old appliances taken away when their Best Buy-bought replacements are delivered. This new Standalone Haul-Away service does not require any additional purchases and comes with a 20 percent discount to Best Buy TotalTech subscribers (a $200-a-year scheme that includes on-demand GeekSquad access). However Haul-Away is limited in what it can take.

Customers can get rid of up to two (2) all-in-one computers, TVs, large appliances and refrigerators as well as as many hard drives, gaming consoles, laptops and un-regiftable immersion blenders as they are willing to part with. If you’re looking to offload old musical instruments, DVDs, software, or legacy formats, on the other hand, you’d best look elsewhere because Best Buy won’t take them.