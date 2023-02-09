Flipboard brings its notes feature to iOS and Android

iOS and Android apps now include the notes feature that the company . The update brings more social elements to the Flipboard mobile apps. The company says notes are a simple way to start conversations, share ideas and perhaps build micro communities around a shared interest or theme.

With notes, creators can add original content to shared magazines, such as commentary, images, links and video embeds. They have the option to mention other users in notes and comments to bring them into the fold. To start a note, tap on the create (i.e., pencil) icon in a magazine.

Flipboard suggests that notes really sing in group magazines, as the feature enables all contributors to add their perspectives and kick off conversations. Magazine owners and contributors will all get a notification when someone in the group adds a note or comment. Moreover, notes added to followed magazines may pop up in users’ For You feeds.