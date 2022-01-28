Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) is behind your favorite TikTok trend

The animatronic monstrosities from Five Nights at Freddy’s inspire horror. Their lifeless robotic faces, coupled with jerky movements, have formed the basis for a beloved survival horror series that started in 2014. But these animatronic creatures do more than the occasional jump scare — they also allow people to make goofs about their cartoonish nature. And now a clip from the most recent game, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, has inspired a series of trends catapulting the game’s influence onto one of the world’s biggest video sharing apps, TikTok.

Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) is a survival horror game series set in fictionalized restaurants similar to chains like Chuck E. Cheese. Freddy Fazbear, a giant animatronic bear, is the series’ mascot, and Security Breach introduced a new version of him that gives him an ’80s neon redesign. Edited audio of Glamrock saying that he’s a “material girl” has taken off on TikTok. The audio was posted on Jan. 5 by ItsYourSampai and has gone on to garner over 105,000 videos on TikTok, with the most popular ones under the sound exceeding 2.6 million views. The jokes vary, but many videos make fun of someone’s inability to save money, and spending too much.

The trend has reached a level of popularity where it’s being used well outside the fandom, with major influencers like Trisha Paytas using the sound for videos.

ItsYourSampai told The Hamden Journal over email that he made the edit because he was “bored” and got the idea after watching a let’s play of the game. Together with his girlfriend, he figured out how to edit a convincing impersonation of the bear’s voice using software called AegeanMusic.

The first edit he made was of Freddy telling the security guard that he “frew up,” a reference to a meme where people laugh at the idea of telling their mom they threw up. After he posted that, the requests came “flooding in” and he made more, including the “material girl” sound. The phrase, “material girl” references a previous TikTok trend that featured the track “Material Girl” by Saucy Santana. He also made other versions like another popular one where Freddy giggles and sings “Scatman” by Scatman John.

The original clip is from the most recent game, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach which shows a security guard discovering the untethered robot. As the guard shines their light on him they say, “Freddy! You’re supposed to be on lockdown!” To which Freddy’s garbled digitized voice responds, “Officer Vanessa, I do not know how I got here.” In the meme, Freddy’s line is the one that’s replaced with a funnier line.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s fandom has been a driving sub-culture on TikTok since the early days of the app. In 2019, “Join Us for a Bite” by JT Music and Andrea Storm Kaden drove a trend where people danced and edited their videos as if they moved like the animatronic robots of the world. There are loads of trends — including another separate, dance trend where people dance like robots to a talk box cover of “Let’s Groove” by Earth, Wind, and Fire.

ItsYourSampai said that they were happy to see the fandom enjoy the audio and make new memes with them. “I hope we’ll all be able to look back at these FNAF audios whenever the next game comes out with fond memories!”