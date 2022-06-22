Fitbit’s Sleep Profile feature offers upgraded tracking for Premium subscribers

is delving further into sleep tracking with a new feature for . Sleep Profile will examine 10 metrics, including new ones like time before sound sleep, disrupted sleep and bedtime consistency. Fitbit aims to provide a more in-depth look at a person’s sleeping habits over time via monthly reports.

Users will receive advice on how to fall within the ideal range for each metric, based on their body type. The goal is to help people improve their sleep and overall health. Fitbit notes the feature isn’t intended for medical use.

To use Sleep Profile, you’ll need to wear a compatible Fitbit to bed for at least 14 nights in a calendar month. Fitbit says you’ll receive a more accurate evaluation the more nights you wear it. Among the other metrics the feature tracks include sleep duration, REM sleep and restfulness.

Fitbit

The metrics will be shown on a monthly aggregate view for the first time, Fitbit says. Sleep Profile will compare a user’s trends to what’s typical for their age and gender to help them find areas for improvement. Fitbit says it will use animal characters to help users interpret their sleep data. Your animal may change from month to month, but Fitbit says there’s no “ideal” creature to aim for.

The company, which says it has analyzed 22 billion hours of sleep data since 2009, notes that the feature will be available on , Versa 3, Versa 2, Charge 5, and Inspire 2 devices at the outset. Users will get their first report as soon as the week of July 4th, with subsequent profiles appearing on the first day of each month.

Other smartwatch makers are looking to improve sleep tracking. Apple’s watchOS9 will introduce a that tracks REM, core and deep sleep stages over time.