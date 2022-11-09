Fitbit’s Charge 5 is on sale for $100 right now

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If you want to get a jump start on those inevitable New Year’s resolutions, consider picking up the Fitbit Charge 5 while it’s $50 off at Wellbots. Enter the code ENG50 and you’ll see the discount when you check out. The Charge 5 made the cut as our favorite overall fitness tracker in our 2022 guide, because it just plain does what a wearable like this is supposed to do, aka reliably delivering sleep and activity stats. As Fitbit’s flagship tracker, we don’t see deals on the Charge 5 often. A $50 discount makes it one of the best prices we’ve seen so far.

Buy Fitbit Charge 5 at Wellbots – $100

Since the Charge 5 isn’t a smartwatch, the battery lasts longer. While Fitbit promises up to seven days on a charge, we got through about five days when the screen wasn’t set to “always on” and two and half days when it was. It’s also less bulky than a smartwatch, which is nice for workouts, and the new touchscreen is bright and clear. The Charge 5 also has GPS to record your runs and hikes and Fitbit Pay so you can leave your wallet at home. In the end, we called it one of your best options for a GPS-enabled tracker. One of our few hesitations was the price, but with that $50 discount in play, that’s less of an issue.

If you are looking for a smartwatch and all the bonus features that brings, there’s also a discount code for Fitbit’s Versa 4 smartwatch at Wellbots. Enter the code ENG80 at checkout and you’ll get $80 off, bringing the price down to $150, which is an exceptionally low price for a smartwatch, especially one with GPS. It’s also one of the few smartwatches (apart from Amazfit devices) that come with Alexa built-in.

Buy Fitbit Versa 4 at Wellbots – $150

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by following @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter and subscribing to the The Hamden Journal Deals newsletter.