Fitbit outage takes down syncing, setup, and other features

No, it’s not you — Fitbit is currently experiencing a major outage.
The main problem appears to be that users can’t sync their data, set up devices, or view updates. Essentially, anything related to using the Fitbit app appears to be borked. Other users on Twitter have said that uninstalling and reinstalling the app effectively locks them out, as the app will not let them log in or re-pair their devices.
The good news is Fitbit is already aware of the issue and working on a fix. After initially suspecting user error, the @FitbitSupport Twitter account is now advising Fitbit users to wait a few hours before trying to access their accounts again.