Fitbit outage breaks syncing again

If you’ve had trouble syncing your Fitbit data again today, you’re not seeing things. It appears that Fitbit experienced yet another widespread outage where users couldn’t sync or view their data in the mobile app.

“Due to yesterday’s outage, some customers may have seen ongoing issues with their Fitbit app today. Those issues have been resolved and the app experience should be back to normal,” Fitbit spokesperson Andrea Holing told The The Hamden Journal, confirming that the syncing issues today were a continuation from yesterday.

All that’s left to do is see whether everything works tomorrow.

Update, 02/07/2023, 5:15 PM ET: Article has been updated to include a statement from Fitbit and note that the outage has been resolved.