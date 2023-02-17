Fitbit is removing open groups, adventures and challenges from its app

Fitbit says it’s working on enhancing the app experience to focus on providing its users with the best fitness tools, and its efforts to do so apparently include sunsetting a handful of features. Starting on March 27th, open groups, as well as all Fitbit challenges and adventures, will no longer be available on the Google-owned fitness company’s app. The company said these features “have limited use,” which likely means people haven’t been using them enough to warrant their continued development and update.

Unlike closed groups that are invite-only, open groups allow anybody in the community to join by sending in a request. Users can find them by going to Groups in the Community tab within the app and then finding ones that seem like a good match. People were asking the company to make open groups easier to create when the pandemic lockdowns started — apparently, groups created through the app are automatically made private — and the Fitbit team said they’d consider adding the functionality. But it looks like they chose to remove open groups altogether instead.

Meanwhile, Fitbit challenges are events users can participate in, such as races to determine who can get the most steps within a day. Adventures incentivize people to walk by unlocking virtual trails like the Valley Loop in Yosemite Park and 180-degree views of landmarks that can be found along them based on their step count. Users will lose any trophy or award they earned from these challenges when they leave the app, but they can download their data before March 27th. Finally, the company will also be killing Fitbit Studio, its tool for creating apps and watchfaces, and will only continue supporting its command-line interface tools for app creation in the near future.