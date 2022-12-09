Fisker offers a peek at its long-range, four-door Ronin convertible EV

has offered a new look at the upcoming Ronin, which it claims will have the longest range of any production electric vehicle. A render of the four-door convertible has popped up on the company’s website.

The image shows the Ronin from a front corner view. It has a light strip that wraps around the front. As points out, there’s no grille, but it appears as though the front bumper has some air intakes. The Ronin has a low profile and large wheels, along with dihedral front doors that are open in the render, but there’s no indication as to how the rear doors open just yet.

Henrik Fisker, the founder of the automaker, said earlier this year that the Ronin will have a 660-mile range under the WLTP testing standard used in Europe. The EPA range is likely to be lower, but all going to plan, Ronin drivers should be able to travel quite a distance before needing to recharge the EV.

As things stand, Fisker plans to show off a near-production-ready Ronin concept in August, with production slated to get underway in 2024. Fisker is said to be keeping the starting price under $200,000.

At the other end of the scale, Fisker earlier this year for the five-passenger Pear, which starts at $29,900 before incentives. The company expects to start building that EV in 2024 as well. Last month, Fisker of the Ocean SUV. It will ramp up production slowly, but it expects to build approximately 42,400 units next year.