First ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season three trailer teases a starship hijacking

Amid the deluge of all the Star Trek shows CBS has produced since bringing the franchise back to TV in 2017, Lower Decks has stood out for its fun and smart take on Gene Roddenberry’s sci-fi universe. Last October, season two on a cliffhanger with the Federation arresting Captain Freeman for allegedly destroying the Pakled planet. An ominous “To be continued…” left the fate of the loveable crew of the USS Cerritos unclear.

On Saturday, we got a clue as to what happens next on the show, with CBS sharing the first trailer for season three of Lower Decks. And wouldn’t you know it, after , it looks like Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi and Rutherford are back to their usual hijinks with an ill-advised plan to hijack the Cerritos from drydock. “This is for the captain,” one of them declares as the camera pans to a shot of the starship without its hull plating and another voice questions the sanity of the entire plan. “Are you stealing the Cerritos!?” they yell. We can’t wait to see how things pan out.

In the US, you can watch the first two seasons of Lower Decks on Paramount+. Alongside the premiere of on May 5th, season three is one of a handful of Star Trek properties that will hit the streaming service before the end of the year.