First non-Samsung Wear OS 3 smartwatch to come from Montblanc

Montblanc could be the first manufacturer outside of Samsung to release a smartwatch running Wear OS 3, the latest version of Google’s wrist-worn operating system. Like its previous smartwatches, the Summit 3 launches with an eye-watering price tag, and its focus is more on being a fashion accessory than pushing the boundaries of what a smartwatch is capable of. It’ll cost €1,250 (around $1,314 USD) when it goes on sale globally on July 15th.

Wear OS 3 is the most significant update to Google’s smartwatch operating system in years, but it’s only currently available on a pair of Samsung smartwatches: the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which released last year. That means we’re yet to experience the software without Samsung’s apps and services layered on top. Promised benefits of Wear OS 3 over Wear OS 2 include better battery life, improved load times, and smoother animations.

There are more Wear OS 3 watches on the way, but it’s unclear exactly when they’ll arrive. Google’s upcoming Pixel Watch will run the software, as will future premium Fitbit devices. Updates for existing Wear OS 2 smartwatches from Mobvoi and Fossil are also on the way later this year. A recent tweet from Fossil’s support account suggested Wear OS 3 could come to its watches in June or July, but the tweet was later deleted and Fossil is yet to make an official announcement.

Montblanc’s Summit 3 comes with a typical set of smartwatch features. There’s support for step tracking, sleep monitoring, blood oxygen measurement, and workout tracking. Google Maps supplies directions, Google Pay offers payments, and Google Play is available to download additional apps. The watch is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus processor.

You get two straps with each Summit 3 smartwatch: one leather and one rubber. Available colors of the Summit 3 include silver titanium (with a black leather and blue rubber strap), black titanium (with black leather and rubber straps), and a combination of the two with a green leather strap and black rubber strap.

All in all, it looks like a nicely put together smartwatch. It’s just a shame that it costs over twice as much as an Apple Watch Series 7.