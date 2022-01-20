First look: DC’s War for Earth-3 #1 pits Evil Batman against an army

Things are going down in at least one of DC’s alternate universes. In the new crossover event War for Earth-3, the Teen Titans, the Flash, and the Suicide Squad all find themselves pitted against the Crime Syndicate, the inverse Justice League fronted by the evil Ultraman, Superwoman, and Owlman. Task Force X’s Amanda Waller hopes to take over Earth-3. The Crime Syndicate hope to hit back in the opposite direction. The Flash and Teen Titans need to find one of their own amid the fight. The chaos should make for a vivid and explosive series.

The five-issue crossover kicks off on March 1, but The Hamden Journal has a first look at seven inked pages from War for Earth-3 #1, written by Robbie Thompson (the current writer of Suicide Squad) and Dennis “Hopeless” Hallum (Star Wars: Vader), with art by Steve Pugh (Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass). The action is as manic as one might expect.

Images: Steve Pugh, Robbie Thompson, Dennis Hallum/DC Comics

Here’s the full release schedule for War for Earth-3, and an eye-popping look at the connected covers by Rafa Sandoval.

March 1: War for Earth-3 #1 March 8: Suicide Squad #13 March 15: The Flash #780 March 22: Teen Titans Academy #13 March 29: War on Earth-3 #2