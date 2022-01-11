First look at DC’s epic new Superman/Batman comic from vet Mark Waid

Mark Waid returns to the world of Superman (and Batman) in March, but first he and artist Dan Mora (Detective Comics) are staking a claim in Batman’s own Detective Comics. Starting on Jan. 25, the two will take over the title’s backup feature with a prelude to their own run on Batman/Superman.

Waid and Mora set their tale in a more colorful past of Batman and Superman — a time when Robin was still around and Superman’s secret identity was still a secret. After a vicious attack by the kryptonite-powered villain Metallo, Batman has to seek out the help of some unlikely allies … the DC Universe’s biggest team of weirdos, the Doom Patrol. But that’s all in the pages of Batman/Superman.

The Detective Comics pages below, courtesy of DC Comics, find the trio of Batman, Superman, and Robin up against a very different foe: Poison Ivy. It must be nice for her plants to get some sun for once.

This prelude to Waid and Mora’s Batman/Superman will kick off in Detective Comics with issue #1050. Batman/Superman #1 hits comics shelves on March 15.