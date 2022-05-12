First Kill is a gay vampire-hunter romance Netflix show based on V.E. Schwab’s short story

Netflix’s First Kill brings some much needed variety to the paranormal romance genre that dominated YA shelves in the mid-2000s. In this version of the vampire-meets-human romance, however, one of the partners is a slayer. Also, they’re both girls.

The leads of First Kill come from two very different families, but both are gearing up to make their first kill. Calliope (Imani Lewis) comes from a long-line of monster slayers and needs to kill her first vampire in order to join their ranks. Meanwhile, Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) comes from a long line of vampires (presumably, the sort that grow up and mature instead of being undead) and must make her first kill. They set their sights on each other … but sparks fly and they fall in love.

The intrigue! The forbidden romance! The blood!

First Kill is based off a V.E. Schwab (the Shades of Magic series) short story. Schwab serves as executive producer on the show. First Kill hits Netflix on June 10.