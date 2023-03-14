First ‘Hyper Light Breaker’ gameplay trailer reveals fall early access release

Nearly a year after it was , Hyper Light Breaker finally has a gameplay trailer. Developer Heart Machine shared the long-awaited first look . The studio promised Breaker would be a departure from its predecessor, . The trailer reiterates that, showing how just how much will change with the series switching to 3D.

Where Hyper Light Drifter pulled most directly from early Legend of Zelda entries like A Link to the Past, its sequel shows obvious Breath of the Wild influences, with nods to Dark Souls and PlatinumGames titles like Bayonetta 3. Judging from the trailer, traversing Breaker’s open world, a domain known as the “Overgrowth,” will be a highlight, thanks to the hoverboard and glider your character will have at their disposal. The trailer also promises “endless loadouts” and “endless deaths.” In other words, expect tough enemies that will push you to learn the ins and outs of the weapons you find throughout the game. Oh, and you can see how the optional co-op play will allow players to band together to take on some of Breaker’s more difficult challenges.

With the gameplay reveal, Heart Machine also announced a new release date for the game. Hyper Light Breaker will now arrive on Steam early access this fall, instead of the spring as previously announced.