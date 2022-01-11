Firefox Focus for Android will offer another way to prevent cross-site tracking

The Android version of the Firefox Focus browser is getting another layer of privacy protection. Mozilla is bringing its Total Cookie Protection feature to the app to tackle cross-site tracking.

The feature silos cookies from each site you visit into “cookie jars.” Storing cookies separately should help prevent them from tracking you around the web and providing companies with data on your browsing behavior, such as details about the products you search for and sites you visit. That information can be used for ad targeting and other purposes.

Mozilla calls Total Cookie Protection one of its its strongest privacy protections to date and is a key weapon in its long-running battle against . In June, alongside a redesign of the browser, the organization when privacy mode is active in Firefox proper.

Mozilla

Firefox Focus has privacy safeguards enabled by default, so it makes sense to bring Total Cookie Protection there. Mozilla says it’s the first Firefox mobile browser to offer the feature.

Many sites embed files hosted on other servers. To avoid issues with those caused by isolating cookies with Total Cookie Protection, Mozilla is tapping into and some other features. It says these help prevent websites from breaking — SmartBlock replaces commonly blocked trackers so sites render as usual.