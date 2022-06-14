Firefox enables its anti-tracking feature by default

All Firefox users on desktop will now be protected by the browser’s Total Cookie Protection feature by default. Mozilla calls it the browser’s “strongest privacy protection to date,” because it confines cookies to the site where they were created. That means it keeps cookies isolated, preventing tracking companies from being able to access them to monitor your activity without your consent. Without the feature, websites can “reach into the cookie jars that don’t belong to them,” as Mozilla puts it. That gives them more information about you in order to serve you specific ads based on your activity.

Mozilla launched the feature in 2021 and previously enabled it by default only when users switch on Firefox’s privacy mode. Now, all Firefox users on desktop can enjoy the benefits it brings without having to toggle anything on. Earlier this year, Mozilla also brought Total Cookie Protection to the Firefox Focus browser for Android devices to combat web tracking on mobile.

To note, Microsoft’s Edge also has tools to block tracking cookies, but users have to manually switch to “Strict” mode to be able to prevent most cookies from tracking them across websites. DuckDuckGo’s browser has a focus on privacy, but its search agreement with Microsoft prevents it from blocking certain trackers. As for Google, the tech giant pushed back its plan to phase out third-party cookies in Chrome as part of its Privacy Sandbox initiative to mid-2023.