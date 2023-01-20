Fire Emblem Engage class guide

Barring the character-specific classes, every character can become any class in Fire Emblem Engage. You can turn your mages into knights, healers into archers, and even tanks into wyvern riders. If your army is missing a crucial piece, you can transform any character into the perfect fit in a single visit to the Somniel, your base of operations. Read on to find out how to change your character’s classes in Fire Emblem Engage.

What are the prerequisites to changing classes in Fire Emblem Engage?

Image: Intelligent Systems/Nintendo via The Hamden Journal

To change classes in Fire Emblem Engage, you’re required to hit three prerequisites: required level, required weapon proficiency, and proper seals.

Required level

Your character must be at an appropriate level to change classes. For base classes, you can change at any point — as long as you meet the other requirements. For advanced classes, you must be at least level 10 in the required base class. For example, to become a Swordmaster, you must be a Sword Fighter at level 10 or higher. After promoting to an advanced class, you can switch to any advanced class if you meet the requirements.

If the character started out as a special class, such as Yunaka as a thief, they can switch to any base class at any point, but they must reach level 21 before being able to switch to an advanced class.

Required weapon proficiency

Image: Intelligent Systems/Nintendo via The Hamden Journal

To become a class, you must learn how to use the specialty weapon of that class. Some classes require you to be proficient in one weapon while others require multiple weapons. For example, to become a Berserker, you’ll only need proficiency in axes, while to become a High Priest, you need profiency in magic, staves, and martial arts.

To gain weapon proficiency, you need to raise the bond between you and the appropriate Emblem at the cost of bond fragments, a resource gained by completing a variety of tasks and socializing with allies. For example, once the bond between you and Celica reaches level eight, you’ll receive magic proficiency. Check what proficiencies you can gain from your Emblems in the Ring Reference section of the Reference menu while at the Somniel.

Master seals and Second seals

Image: Intelligent Systems/Nintendo via The Hamden Journal

Lastly, you need the proper seal to change classes. To upgrade from a base class to an advanced class, you need a Master seal, which can be gained through battle or purchased at the Item Shop at the Plaza. To switch between an advanced class to a different advanced class or a base class to a different base class, you need a Second seal, which is also gained through battle or purchased at the Item Shop. To change classes as a special class, you need a Second seal.

How do you change classes in Fire Emblem Engage?

When you have met all of the prerequisites to change classes, return to the Somniel and open your inventory. Click on your character and select the “Change Class” option. Scroll through the class options until you find your desired class, and proceed with the transformation. You’ll only be asked once, so make sure that you’ve selected the right class!

All class requirements in Fire Emblem Engage

Below we list the requirements for all of the playable classes in Fire Emblem Engage.

All Class Requirements Class Required Level Required Weapon Proficiency Class Type Class Required Level Required Weapon Proficiency Class Type Archer Base Class Lvl 1 Bow Base Axe Armor Base Class Lvl 1 Axe Base Axe Cavalier Base Class Lvl 1 Axe Base Axe Fighter Base Class Lvl 1 Axe Base Axe Flier Base Class Lvl 1 Axe Base Berserker Axe Fighter Lvl 10 Axe Advanced Bow Knight (Axe) Archer Lvl 10 Axe/Bow Advanced Bow Knight (Lance) Archer Lvl 10 Lance/Bow Advanced Bow Knight (Sword) Archer Lvl 10 Sword/Bow Advanced General (Axe) Sword/Lance/Axe Armor Lvl 10 Axe Advanced General (Lance) Sword/Lance/Axe Armor Lvl 10 Lance Advanced General (Sword) Sword/Lance/Axe Armor Lvl 10 Sword Advanced Great Knight (Lance/Axe) Sword/Lance/Axe Armor Lvl 10 Lance/Axe Advanced Great Knight (Sword/Axe) Sword/Lance/Axe Armor Lvl 10 Sword/Axe Advanced Great Knight (Sword/Lance) Sword/Lance/Axe Armor Lvl 10 Sword/Lance Advanced Griffin Knight (Axe) Sword/Lance/Axe Flier Lvl 10 Axe/Staff Advanced Griffin Knight (Lance) Sword/Lance/Axe Flier Lvl 10 Lance/Staff Advanced Griffin Knight (Sword) Sword/Lance/Axe Flier Lvl 10 Sword/Staff Advanced Halberdier Lance Fighter Lvl 10 Lance Advanced Hero (Axe) Sword Fighter Lvl 10 Sword/Axe Advanced Hero (Lance) Sword Fighter Lvl 10 Sword/Lance Advanced High Priest Martial Monk Lvl 10 Tome/Staff/Arts Advanced Lance Armor Base Class Lvl 1 Lance Base Lance Cavalier Base Class Lvl 1 Lance Base Lance Fighter Base Class Lvl 1 Lance Base Lance Flier Base Class Lvl 1 Lance Base Mage Base Class Lvl 1 Tome Base Mage Knight (Axe) Mage Lvl 10 Axe/Tome Advanced Mage Knight (Lance) Mage Lvl 10 Lance/Tome Advanced Mage Knight (Sword) Mage Lvl 10 Sword/Tome Advanced Martial Master Martial Monk Lvl 10 Staff/Arts Advanced Martial Monk Base Class Lvl 1 Staff/Arts Base Paladin (Axe) Sword/Lance/Axe Cavalier Lvl 10 Axe Advanced Paladin (Lance) Sword/Lance/Axe Cavalier Lvl 10 Lance Advanced Paladin (Sword) Sword/Lance/Axe Cavalier Lvl 10 Sword Advanced Royal Knight Lance Fighter Lvl 10 Lance/Staff Advanced Sage Mage Lvl 10 Tome/Staff Advanced Sniper Archer Lvl 10 Bow Advanced Sword Armor Base Class Lvl 1 Sword Base Sword Cavalier Base Class Lvl 1 Sword Base Sword Fighter Base Class Lvl 1 Sword Base Sword Flier Base Class Lvl 1 Sword Base Swordmaster Sword Fighter Lvl 10 Sword Advanced Thief Base Class Lvl 1 Knife Special Warrior Axe Fighter Lvl 10 Axe/Bow Advanced Wolf Knight (Axe) Sword/Lance/Axe Cavalier Lvl 10 Axe/Knife Advanced Wolf Knight (Lance) Sword/Lance/Axe Cavalier Lvl 10 Lance/Knife Advanced Wolf Knight (Sword) Sword/Lance/Axe Cavalier Lvl 10 Sword/Knife Advanced Wyvern Knight (Lance/Axe) Sword/Lance/Axe Flier Lvl 10 Lance/Axe Advanced Wyvern Knight (Sword/Axe) Sword/Lance/Axe Flier Lvl 10 Sword/Axe Advanced Wyvern Knight (Sword/Lance) Sword/Lance/Axe Flier Lvl 10 Sword/Lance Advanced

Below we list the requirements for all of the character specific classes in Fire Emblem Engage, in order of when these members join your party. Beware of possibile spoilers in the table below!