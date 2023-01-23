Fire Emblem Engage bond fragments guide — how to get bond fragments

In Fire Emblem Engage, you gain bond fragments by completing a variety of activities. Bond fragments are a resource that can be used to create Bond rings, engrave weapons, and increase the bond between you and the Emblems. As you progress, you’ll need more and more bond fragments to make your characters stronger and change your character’s class. Continue reading to learn how to get a ton of bond fragments in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to get bond fragments in Fire Emblem Engage

Complete achievements

Image: Intelligent Systems/Nintendo via The Hamden Journal

After completing achievements, you can head over to the bulletin board in the Café Terrace at the Somniel to collect some bond fragments. There are a ton of achievements in Fire Emblem Engage, and you’ll complete a lot of them passively. Simple tasks like giving allies gifts and defeating enemies in battle will reward you with a small amount of bond fragments, while completing longer challenges — like participating in individual combat 1,000 times — will reward you with a lot. Make sure to come back frequently to get all of your bond fragments.

Explore the battlefield after the fight

Once a battle or skirmish is over, venture around and chat with allies around the battlefield. Some of the conversations with your allies will reward you with bond fragments. You can also skip the dialogue and depart to quickly collect all of the available bond fragments.

Make country donations

Image: Intelligent Systems/Nintendo via The Hamden Journal

At the bulletin board, donate money to other countries to gain bond fragments and increase the amount of bond fragments you receive from socializing with allies after a battle. Keep in mind that the increased rate will only occur after a battle within that country’s borders. As you increase your donation level, you’ll receive more bond fragments.

Train at the Training Yard

Make your way to the Training Yard to undergo strength training. Complete one of three exercise minigames to receive bond fragments. As you progress in the story, you’ll unlock harder difficulties, which have a chance to give you more bond fragments. You can also participate in wyvern riding, a minigame where you must hit as many targets as possible while you fly around on a wyvern. Like strength training, the harder the difficulty, the higher your odds of receiving more bond fragments.

Feed and pet Sommie

Find Sommie, the Somniel’s guardian spirit, at the Grotto at the Somniel. Feed Sommie some delicious food and pet them to receive 100 bond fragments for each interaction. This can be done after each battle for an easy 200 bond fragments.

Fishing at the Pond

Image: Intelligent Systems/Nintendo via The Hamden Journal

After catching a fish at the pond, you’ll receive a small amount of bond fragments depending on which fish you catch. This can be completed three times after a battle for a small sum of fragments.