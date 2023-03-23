Finally, you can put an AMD processor in the Framework Laptop

Framework has announced the 2023 edition of its modular 13-inch laptop. The big news is that not only is there a 13th-Gen Intel configuration for sale, but there’s also an AMD Ryzen 7040 option available. That’s right. Finally, an AMD option.

One of the difficulties I had in reviewing last year’s Framework Laptop was that the Intel processor didn’t quite measure up to everything else that was great about the device. I’m obsessed with the Framework as a concept — what’s not to love about a repairable, fully upgradable notebook? — but as a daily driver, it was a bit unremarkable, and battery life was particularly disappointing.

We’ve seen great battery life from the Ryzen 7000 series so far this year, and that could be just what this product needs to be a slam-dunk recommendation. Framework hasn’t shared battery life estimates for the AMD model (for the Intel option, it estimates “20-30 percent battery life improvement across a range of real-world use cases in both Windows and Linux”) and declined to provide one for AMD when we asked, so it’s reasonable to wait for reviews before deciding between the two models.

AMD or Intel, the laptop looks like this. We took this pic at Framework’s event today, where the AMD version was not actually on display. Photo by Sean Hollister / The The Hamden Journal

Logistically, the AMD laptop will use the same chassis as the Intel version. You can, if you already have a Framework system, buy the AMD mainboard on its own and upgrade your device (though you’d also need to upgrade to DDR5 RAM, and Framework recommends that you install an AMD-compatible Wi-Fi card). This is key since I imagine that at least some folks who bought Intel systems when they were the only option might be keen to swap to AMD. The new Intel and AMD mainboards are both available for preorder today with a refundable $100 deposit.

Elsewhere, Framework says it has brought a number of “refinements to the day-to-day user experience,” which we always like to hear. The company has released a higher capacity battery (61Wh — 55Wh was previously available) that’s also compatible with existing Framework laptops. That’s notable — in general, you wouldn’t expect to be able to easily replace a laptop’s battery with a higher-capacity version.

A bunch of new kits are rolling out as well. A new Display Kit with a matte top layer and a more stable Hinge Kit are now available (with waitlists) in the Framework Marketplace, and come standard on the new laptop. The screen is the same, other than its matte coating. The company’s 80dB Speaker Kit is integrated into the Intel model, delivering what Framework calls “increased loudness”. Regarding AMD systems, Framework says it is “tuning the audio circuitry to achieve both loudness and fidelity with the original Speaker Kit”. This is also a welcome upgrade since I found the 2022 Framework’s audio to be particularly weak.