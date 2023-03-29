Finally, a Logitech name-brand headset for little school kids

When my six-year-old’s teacher told us we had to buy her a wired headset for school, I must have spent an entire hour doomscrolling Amazon reviews. Normal headsets wouldn’t fit, and every option for younger kids was from an alphabet soup brand of dubious quality — they felt like so much of a gamble that we eventually just went with one of the cheapest options.

It’s flexible, adjustable, gives you the choice of over-ear ear cups or on-ear ear pads (in case your kid needs more or less isolation or gets claustrophobic or sweaty) and your pick of audio cables: 3.5mm (AUX), USB-A, and / or USB-C.

Did I mention both those ear cups and cables are modular, and you can swap them right out? The $40 retail kit only includes over-ear cups and both 3.5mm and USB-C cables, but Logitech says even consumers can “simply order more earpads and cables when they need to be replaced.”

Ear cups twist to swap out. Image: Logitech

Logitech also says it’s been tested to repeatedly resist drops up to four feet, survive being cleaned again and again with school chemicals, and that its cables should even resist being casually chewed on by a bored kid.

Over-ear, on-ear, and three different modular cables are available to educators. Image: Logitech

It doesn’t appear to have volume output limitation like many kids’ headsets advertise, though. Logitech only says that it has “audio drivers tuned for vocal clarity rather than music,” that its “over-ear variant maximizes noise isolation for focused experience” and that its “on-ear variant balances noise isolation with external awareness.” I’ll ping Logitech to ask about that.

The $40 retail package is coming this summer, while educators should be able to order sets with their choice of cable and ear pad this spring for $35 each.