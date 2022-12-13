Final Fantasy 7’s mobile beta delayed to summer

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis — the mobile remake of Final Fantasy 7 and its spinoff chapters — won’t stage a closed beta this year. With about two weeks to go in 2022, the news shouldn’t come as a surprise, but Square Enix had not given any word about the beta until Monday.

Originally announced back in June, the closed beta for Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis will now happen sometime during the summer of 2023. “We are working hard to make the game even better than expected, so please stay tuned for more updates in the future,” director Tetsuya Nomura said.

Square Enix couched the news inside a new, two-minute trailer that shows more of Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis, both gameplay and cinematics. Ever Crisis is a less graphically intensive remake of Final Fantasy 7, comprising the stories of the original game and its spinoffs. It will be a free-to-play game when it launches for iOS and Android devices.

The inclusion of lore from other sources means that hard-to-find games like Before Crisis: Final Fantasy 7, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 and Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy 7 will be available for the first time for many, particularly in the west. Before Crisis was never launched in the west, while the other two games saw initial releases on PlayStation Portable and PlayStation 2, but were never updated for modern consoles.