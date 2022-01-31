Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 should get a reveal later this year

This year is the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy 7’s release in Japan, and Square Enix is celebrating everything about the game including its new and upcoming entries. During an anniversary livestream on Monday, Yoshinori Kitase, the director of the original Final Fantasy 7, said that the company even plans to reveal Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 sometime later this year.

The event already discussed the recently released Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier, as well as a few mentions of the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis, but the livestream itself didn’t contain anything new about Remake’s next chapter.

Instead, Kitase said, “we just started the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy 7, so we want to celebrate and get fans excited, so within the next 12 months we want to share some information. Look forward to more information,” according to a translation from PushDustIn provided to VGC.

Alongside the stream, Kitase and Final Fantasy 7 Remake creative director Tetsuya Nomura released statements thanking the community for their continued support of the Final Fantasy 7 universe and their excitement about the series’ upcoming titles.

Unfortunately, no one from the livestream provided any information on when this reveal might arrive, and we still don’t have any idea when Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 will actually be released.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake was released in April 2020, nearly five years after it was first announced, on PlayStation 4. The PlayStation 5 version of the game, and its expanded Intergrade release, arrived the following year. Square Enix later brought Remake to Windows PC, via the Epic Games Store.