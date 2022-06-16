Final Fantasy 7 Remake part 2, Rebirth, gets release date, first trailer

Square Enix showed off the next installment of Final Fantasy 7 Remake on Thursday, during a livestream celebrating the 25th anniversary of the seminal role-playing game. The second part of the Final Fantasy 7 remake project is titled Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and is coming to PlayStation 5 “next winter,” Square Enix said.

The game’s producers also confirmed that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is part two of a planned trilogy, and that some staff members are already working on the third game in the series.

With Final Fantasy 7 Remake leaving off on the note that anything could happen in the next games, the next parts of Remake have only gotten more interesting. The trailer gave us many scenes fans are familiar with, but there’s still a lot of potential for things to differ from the original game.

Developing …