Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis release date announced

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis will get a closed beta in 2022, as announced in Thursday’s Final Fantasy 7 25th Anniversary stream.

The mobile game serves as a less graphically intensive remake of the FF7 franchise, covering not only the story from the original game, but also the stories from the spin-off titles.

The game will be free to play with in-app purchases, but no details about how the in-app purchases will work have been revealed. You may have to buy later chapters of the story as you go, similarly to Final Fantasy 15 Pocket Edition.

The new trailer showed extensive gameplay with CG cutscenes that actually look pretty good for a mobile game. It also showed the party in unique outfits that we haven’t seen in the original game, as well as tons of scenes from Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7.

The original trailer not only listed Final Fantasy 7, but also the four other media pieces in the Compilation of Final Fantasy 7: the movie Final Fantasy 7: Advent Children, the mobile game Before Crisis: Final Fantasy 7, the PlayStation Portable game Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7, and the PlayStation 2 shooter Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy 7.

Notably, Before Crisis has never officially been released in the west, so for many, this will be the first experience with the prequel storyline. Crisis Core and Dirge of Cerberus did see western releases, but were never ported to later consoles, making them hard to legally play for new fans.