Final Fantasy 7 25th anniversary stream: Watch Square Enix’s event here

Square Enix is celebrating all things Final Fantasy 7 on Thursday, June 16, as part of a 25th anniversary livestream that will dive deeply (but briefly) into the company’s seminal role-playing game and its sundry spinoffs, re-releases, and remake.

Final Fantasy fans can watch Thursday’s stream on Square Enix’s YouTube and Twitch channels starting at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT. The publisher says to expect about 10 minutes’ worth of content during the Final Fantasy 25th Anniversary Celebration stream.

Square Enix has no shortage of Final Fantasy 7-related topics to discuss, including the remake released in 2020, which is still waiting for its next chapter, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2. Then there’s Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis, a new mobile role-playing game and entry in the multipart Compilation of Final Fantasy 7, and Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier, the battle royale mobile game spinoff that Square Enix launched in 2021.

Who knows what else Square Enix might have in store for Final Fantasy 7’s silver anniversary? Tune in Thursday to find out.