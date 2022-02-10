Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster comes out on February 23

Following the Pixel Remaster versions of the first three Final Fantasy games last year on July 28, the Pixel Remaster version of Final Fantasy 4 on Sept. 8, and the Pixel Remaster version of Final Fantasy 5 on Nov. 10, Square Enix has finally announced the release date for the last game in its remaster anthology.

Announced yesterday via the official Final Fantasy Twitter account, the Pixel Remaster version of Final Fantasy 6 will be released on Feb. 23 for Android, iOS, and Windows PC via Steam.

This isn’t just another wild goose chase, it’s time to move out. The Final Fantasy VI pixel remaster launches on Steam and Mobile on February 23rd PST/GMT. In the meantime, enjoy the rearrangement of Terra’s Theme in all its majesty. Pre-order: https://t.co/MOlhSpxdED pic.twitter.com/Z4N9TD0bNE — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) February 9, 2022

All the remasters feature updated 2D pixel graphics, a soundtrack overseen by the series’ longtime composer, Nobuo Uematsu, a new user interface, and content bonuses including a bestiary, illustration gallery, and in-game music player.

The Steam page for the Pixel Remaster version of Final Fantasy 6 describes the game as a “remodeled 2D take on the sixth game in the world-renowned Final Fantasy series,” but its “features and/or content may differ from previously rereleased versions of the game.” According to the listed system requirements, the game is compatible with Windows 8.1 64-bit / Windows 10 64-bit OS and will require 1 GB of available space for storage.

The full Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster bundle is also available for pre-order on Steam and is priced at $95.94. Individual games are priced between $11.99 and $17.99.