Final Fantasy 16 gets summer 2023 release window and new trailer

Square Enix showed a new trailer and gave a release window for its next mainline Final Fantasy game, Final Fantasy 16, at Sony’s State of Play showcase on Thursday. Final Fantasy 16 is now scheduled to be released in summer 2023, and a new trailer reveals new story details about the world of Valisthea and the clashes that will shape its world.

Final Fantasy 16 is currently being developed by Square Enix’s Creative Business Unit III, with Naoki Yoshida (Final Fantasy 14) serving as the game’s producer. The game is planned to be released on PlayStation 5 and Windows PC. The new trailer showed battles of epic proportions, including fights between the magical summons like Shiva, Titan, and Ifrit.

The new trailer, named “Dominance,” showed combat that resembled gameplay from a fighting game. According to Yoshida, the new game will feature “high-octane battles” unique to the game’s Eikons, which is this game’s name for summons. A PlayStation Blog post introduced two new characters: Hugo Kupka and Benedikta Harman, both of whom are known in their world as Dominants, due to their ability to channel the power of Eikons like Titan and Garuda.

Final Fantasy 16 was delayed in December, with the developers citing complications related to COVID-19. In April, Yoshida said that the game was in the “final stages” of development and further elaborated a week later to say the game was in debugging stages and would get a new trailer soon.

Final Fantasy 16 follows the journey of a warrior named Clive Rosfield, who from the looks of previous trailers, might be destined to follow a tragic path ending with a conflict between him and his younger brother, Joshua Rosfield. Trailers have shown all the regular trappings we’ve come to associate with the Final Fantasy franchise, like chocobos, aether, and known summons such as Ifrit and Shiva.