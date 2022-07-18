‘FIFA 23’ has a female player on the Ultimate Edition cover for the first time

EA has announced the cover stars for and, for the first time in the series, a female player will feature on the Ultimate Edition, which will be available internationally. Chelsea’s Sam Kerr is one of the two cover stars, along with Kylian Mbappé of Paris Saint-Germain. This will be the third straight year Mbappé has appeared on FIFA covers.

Kerr is a more than worthy player to showcase on the game’s cover. She has been shortlisted for the women’s Ballon D’Or every year since the award’s inception and finished in third place in last year’s voting. Among her many other honors, Kerr has helped Chelsea to win the Women’s Super League in each of the three seasons since she joined the club.

EA put women on the cover of its soccer games . Steph Catley, Alex Morgan and Christine Sinclair featured on the Australian, US and Canadian covers, respectively. They appeared alongside Lionel Messi, who was the cover star on other editions.

Meanwhile, reports that the Women’s Super League, which is the highest-tier of pro women’s soccer in England, will make its debut in the FIFA series this year. Until now, FIFA fans have only been able to play as women in the Volta and Pro Clubs modes, as well as in international teams through the kick-off mode.

EA will reveal much more about FIFA 23 when the first trailer debuts at noon ET on Wednesday (you’ll be able to watch the video below once it’s live). This will be the last annual EA soccer game that bears FIFA branding in its title. The name of the series will become EA Sports FC next year following .