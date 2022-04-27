‘FIFA 22’ headlines May’s PlayStation Plus games

Sony has the three games that subscribers can snag in May at no extra cost. The headliner is a big one: . It was the 12th best-selling game of 2021 overall, , and the on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in Europe last year.

You’ll be able to claim both the PS4 and PS5 versions of FIFA 22 starting on May 3rd. PS Plus subscribers can also snag a special pack that includes 11 players rated 82 or above as well as an Icon Moments Loan Player Pick. You’ll be able to add one of three legendary players to your squad for five games.

Also in the PS Plus lineup for May is survival and action-RPG hybrid for PS4 and PS5. Rounding out the trifecta of sort-of freebies is temple-plundering roguelike Curse of the Dead Gods for PS4.

If you haven’t claimed them yet, you have until May 2nd to snap up April’s games: Hood: Outlaws & Legends, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated and . Sony also says will be removed from the on May 11. As long as you claim any of those before they’re rotated out, you’ll still be able to download and play them as long as you’re a PS Plus member.

This is one of the last monthly PS Plus drops before Sony revamps the service. It’s folding PlayStation Now into PS Plus and creating a three-tier system. The new-look PS Plus will roll out gradually and it’s .