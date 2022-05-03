‘FIFA 22’ cross-play test is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Stadia

Your pool of potential FIFA 22 rivals will soon extend beyond your platform of choice. 9to5Google notes EA has confirmed plans for a FIFA 22 cross-play test on PlayStation 5, Stadia and Xbox Series X/S. Once the test is available, you can opt in to play against a wider range of gamers in Online Seasons and Online Friendlies. You’ll have to add buddies to the in-game friends list if you want them to join in, but there otherwise won’t be any associated headaches.

EA didn’t say just when the test would launch, or when it might become a regular feature of the game. The publisher is expecting feedback in its community forum when the test launches, however.

The test will no doubt frustrate you if you’re an PS4 or Xbox One owner. All the same, this may be one of the more influential cross-play additions in recent memory. The FIFA series remains one of the most popular sports games worldwide, and that has typically made your choice of console important — you didn’t want to get an Xbox if all your friends would play the latest FIFA title on PlayStations. Cross-play support will let virtual soccer fans use the platform they want without fear of being cut off from their social circles.