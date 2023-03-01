FFXIV Little Ladies’ Day 2023 event guide

Little Ladies’ Day is a holiday in Final Fantasy 14 that typically aligns with the Japanese holiday, Hinamatsuri, and it’s back in full swing.

Running from March 1 at 3 a.m. EST until March 15 at 10:59 a.m. EST, the event rewards a limited-time emote, “Fan Fare,” that allows players to do a “Little Ladies’ Dance” that involves fans.

The quest, “Inheritance,” involves having you run around Ul’dah talking to tons of NPCs. You can start it by talking to the Royal Seneschal NPC in Ul’dah as marked below:

You can also grab some other event-only items from the Royal Handmaiden NPC next to the Royal Seneschal. She sells the Decisions Orchestrion Roll for 2,500 gil and the Lovely Little Ladies’ Day Advertisement poster furnishing for 2,000 gil. She also sells confetti for 10 gil each.

Just like other limited-time events, you will only be able to get the poster, orchestrion, and emote from this event. Once the event ends, you’ll be able to buy it from the online shop (for real money, not gil) in approximately one year. That said, make sure to snap up the emote and other collectables you may want before March 15.