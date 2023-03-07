FFXIV: How to unlock Eureka Orthos, patch 6.35’s new deep dungeon

FFXIV: Endwalker’s patch 6.35 adds the third deep dungeon, Eureka Orthos, a laboratory located deep under the Crystal Tower where the Allagan Empire researched immortality, cloning, and dominion over the divine. It’s up to you, the Warrior of Light, to discover the laboratory’s buried secrets and bring them to light.

Deep dungeons are roguelite multi-floor instances that have their own leveling system and items. Defeat the enemies inside to level up and progress to the next floor, and open chests to receive items and upgrade your gear. You can enter the dungeon solo or with up to four people in a party, and you have two save slots to keep your progression.

Continue on to find out where to unlock Eureka Orthos and to learn the differences between it and Heaven-on-High and Palace of the Dead.

How to unlock Eureka Orthos in FFXIV

In order to unlock Eureka Orthos, you need to meet the following prerequisites:

Complete the main scenario quest “Endwalker.”

Complete floor 50 of the Palace of the Dead.

Have at least one Disciple of War or Magic (excluding limited jobs) at level 81

Once you have those, talk to Koh Rabntah in Mor Dhona to start the quest “Delve into Myth.” If you’re having trouble locating them, check out the image below.

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Image source: Square Enix

How to enter Eureka Orthos in FFXIV

After completing “Delve into Myth,” speak to Khatun in Mor Dhona to enter Eureka Orthos. If you don’t want to travel all the way to Khatun, you can talk to Burnel in Mor Dhona to teleport to the entrance. If you’re having trouble finding either of them, check out the image gallery below to see their locations.



Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Image source: Square Enix







Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Image source: Square Enix









Players will first start at floor one, but you can start at floor 21 if you’ve met the following prerequisites:

Clear floor 30 of Eureka Orthos.

Complete the quest “Rage Extinguished.”

How to unlock the quest ‘Rage Extinguished’ in FFXIV

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Square Enix

In order to unlock the quest “Rage Extinguished,” you must first clear floor 30 of Eureka Orthos. Afterward, speak to Koh Rabntah in Mor Dhona to start the quest.

Differences between Eureka Orthos and the other deep dungeons

The major differences between Eureka Orthos and the other deep dungeons are the dread beasts and demiclones. Smaller changes include the name change from a few name changes from pomanders to protomanders, cairns to pillars, and few different protomanders.

Dread Beasts

Image: Square Enix via The Hamden Journal

Dread beasts are much stronger than the average monster inside Eureka Orthos, but once you defeat one, you’ll receive a buff. Dread beasts can be easily spotted by the glow around them, so keep an eye out for any enemies that have an active animation surrounding them.

Be very careful around dread beasts because they will one shot you in one auto attack. Make sure you have the right protomanders and a high aetherpool level to take one on.

Demiclones

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Square Enix

Demiclones take over for Magicites from Heaven-on-High in Eureka Orthos, but they don’t function the same as Magicites. Demiclones will not wipe out the floor, but instead will summon a demiclone to fight alongside you. Each demiclone has their own set of abilities that caters to each of the three roles: DPS, healer, and tank. There is a chance to obtain Demiclones by opening Silver Coffers inside of Eureka Orthos.

Eureka Orthos Rewards

Once completing an instance of Eureka Orthos, you’ll receive rewards depending on your level and progress.

If you’re level 90 when you enter, you’ll receive Allagan tomestones and gil based on the floors completed. For more detailed information, check out the table below.

Level 90 rewards for Eureka Orthos in FFXIV Floor Reward Floor Reward Floor 10 10 Allagan tomestones of poetics, 20 Allagan tomestones of astronomy, 5 Allagan tomestones of casuality, 1,000 gil Floor 20 20 Allagan tomestones of poetics, 40 Allagan tomestones of astronomy, 10 Allagan tomestones of casuality, 1,500 gil Floor 30 and up 30 Allagan tomestones of poetics, 60 Allagan tomestones of astronomy, 10 Allagan tomestones of causality, 2,000 gil

If you’re between levels 81 and 90 when you enter, you’ll receive experience points, gil, and Allagan tomestones of poetics based on the floors completed. For more detailed information, check out the table below.

Between level 81 – 90 rewards for Eureka Orthos in FFXIV Floor Reward Floor Reward Floor 10 10 Allagan tomestones of poetics, Experience, 1,000 gil Floor 20 20 Allagan tomestones of poetics, Experience, 1,500 gil Floor 30 and up 30 Allagan tomestones of poetics, Experience, 2,000 gil

If you’ve completed the floors above 30, you’ll receive an Orthos aetherpool fragment that can be traded in to the synthesis node in Mor Dhona.

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Image source: Square Enix

For a full list of the rewards you can get with Orthos aetherpool fragments, check the table below.

Orthos Aetherpool Fragment Rewards Item Orthos Aetherpool Fragment Cost Item Orthos Aetherpool Fragment Cost Orthos Potion 1 Savage Aim Materia IX 3 Savage Might Materia IX 3 Heavens’ Eye Materia IX 3 Quickarm Materia IX 3 Quicktongue Materia IX 3 Battledance Materia IX 3 Piety Materia IX 3 Savage Aim Materia X 6 Savage Might Materia X 6 Heavens’ Eye Materia X 6 Quickarm Materia X 6 Quicktongue Materia X 6 Battledance Materia X 6 Piety Materia X 6

Orthos Aetherpool Gear

Similar to the other deep dungeons, you can keep your aetherpool gear by exchanging Orthos aetherpool grips. If you’ve strengthened your Orthos aetherpool arm and armor to +10, and you’ve completed the sidequest “Rage Extinguished,” you can synthesize an Orthos aetherpool grip which will reduce the strength of your aetherpool arm and armor by 10.