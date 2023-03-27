FFXIV Hatching-tide 2023 event guide

Final Fantasy 14’s Easter-themed celebration, the Hatching-tide, has started bringing back the eggy fun with a little bit of a stabby twist this year.

The event runs from March 27 at 4 a.m. EDT until April 10 at 10:59 a.m. EDT, so make sure to grab your rewards before then.

To start the quest, talk to this NPC at Mih Khetto’s Amphitheater in Old Gridania:

Graphic: Julia Lee/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Square Enix via The Hamden Journal

This will start the quest “Get Along and Play Knife,” which will direct you around Gridania to scare off some Sylphs. After completing that quest, the NPC in the tonberry suit next to her will have another quest for you, which is what rewards the “Frighten” emote. The quest requires you to clear the event FATE once, and it’ll lead you directly to it in Central Shroud.

FFXIV Hatching-Tide 2023 FATE

The FATE pops up every few minutes in Central Shroud and you’ll notice a crowd of players around where it spawns. Once the FATE does start, remember to hit the “join FATE” button that appears or you will not be able to participate.

During the FATE, you’ll need to collect eggs while dodging the attacks of many Sylphs and a mammet. Getting hit will make it so you can’t move for a bit, but there aren’t any other adverse effects.

Since there are so many other players running around, we recommend using whatever button you have set to “confirm” so you can select the eggs, without accidentally selecting an enemy or player.

We turned in six eggs and got silver-tier contribution, which awarded us with five Special Midnight Archon Eggs. When we turned in 11 eggs, we got gold-tier contribution, which gave us 10 Special Midnight Archon Eggs. Either way, you’ll need to do the FATE a few times to get all the rewards.

FFXIV Hatching-Tide 2023 rewards

The rewards (outside of the emote) are purchased from the NPC we mark below:

Graphic: Julia Lee/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Square Enix via The Hamden Journal

The rewards and their prices are as follows:

Tonberry Head : 2 Special Midnight Archon Eggs

: 2 Special Midnight Archon Eggs Tonberry Body : 2 Special Midnight Archon Eggs

: 2 Special Midnight Archon Eggs Tonberry Hands : 2 Special Midnight Archon Eggs

: 2 Special Midnight Archon Eggs Tonberry Culottes : 2 Special Midnight Archon Eggs

: 2 Special Midnight Archon Eggs Tonberry Boots: 2 Special Midnight Archon Eggs

2 Special Midnight Archon Eggs “Pa-Paya Demastered” Orchestrion Roll : 3 Special Midnight Archon Eggs

: 3 Special Midnight Archon Eggs Hippity-hoppity Hatching-tide Advertisement : 2 Special Midnight Archon Eggs

: 2 Special Midnight Archon Eggs 10 Magicked Prism (Hatching-tide): 1 Special Midnight Archon Egg

The Tonberry pieces can go into your armoire and be dyed. The headpiece also works on both Viera and Hrothgar.

As usual with FFXIV events, the clothes, emote, and furnishing items will all become unavailable after the event ends, and you’ll only be able to purchase them for real money through the online shop in 2024, so you might as well grab them while they’re free now.