FC Barcelona’s stadium will soon be renamed Spotify Camp Nou

FC Barcelona might be one of the most famous names in soccer, but the club is in . So much so, it couldn’t afford to hang on to talisman Lionel Messi, who moved to Paris St Germain last summer. Overall, Barcelona is in debt to the tune of . The club’s dire finances are being somewhat alleviated, though, with the help of a new sponsor: .

The audio streaming platform’s name will replace on the front of men’s and women’s team shirts (and replicas that fans buy) as part of a long-term partnership that starts in July. Spotify it will work with Barcelona to “create opportunities for the iconic shirt to be a space that celebrates artists from across the world.” The team’s famed stadium will be rebranded as Spotify Camp Nou as well. It’s the first time Barcelona has renamed the stadium after a sponsor.

On top of that, as long as the Barcelona Members Assembly approves the deal next month, Spotify plans to draw attention to artists from around the world with the help of Barcelona, “giving a global stage to players and artists at Spotify Camp Nou.” Spotify believes the partnership and worldwide renown of the club will help it “create a new platform to help artists interact with Barcelona’s global community of fans.” More specifics will be announced later this year.

Reports Spotify will pay Barcelona around $307 million over the course of the partnership. Spotify for sponsoring Barcelona in a nine-figure deal instead of and supporting them more .