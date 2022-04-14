FBI believes North Korean hacker cell is behind last month's $600 million crypto heist

Late last month, hackers stole more than half a billion dollars worth of Ethereum from the Ronin blockchain behind play-to-earn game, Axis Infinity. On Thursday, the FBI announced that it now attributes the heist, dubbed the Ronin Validator Security Breach, to a North Korean outfit calling itself the Lazarus Group

The Ronin Network (the company behind the blockchain behind the game) updated its ongoing page regarding the cyberattack on Thursday, noting that “the Treasury Department has sanctioned the address that received the stolen funds.”   

“We are still in the process of adding additional security measures before redeploying the Ronin Bridge to mitigate future risk,” the company continued. “Expect the bridge to be deployed by end of month.” Additionally, the Ronin Network plans to release “a full post mortem” detailing the new security measures being put in place, by the end of the month.  

