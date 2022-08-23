Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 trailer gets pretty heated

The fairies of Alfea are back with season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga. And this new season will dive deeper into the magic of the Otherworld.

Based on the magical girl cartoon Winx Club, the first season of Fate: The Winx Saga premiered in January 2021. The live action show follows fire fairy Bloom (Abigail Cowen), a teenage girl who thought she was a human her whole life, till a devastating accident revealed her fiery powers. Together with light fairy princess Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen), athletic water fairy Aisha (Precious Mustapha), aloof mind fairy Musa (Elisha Applebaum), and plucky earth fairy Terra (Eliot Salt), Bloom learns more about her past — and the dark past of the Otherworld.

It’s an edgier, mature version of the Italian cartoon, which trades fun, friendship-building adventures for a darker storyline about the generational trauma of war.

The first trailer for season 2 really showcases that — especially when it comes to the romantic subplots. There aren’t just multiple shirtless smooching scenes here; there’s also a threesome scene. You get it, Bloom!

Fate: The Winx Saga hits Netflix on Sept. 16.