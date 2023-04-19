Fast X trailer: Jason Momoa blows up the Vatican, for family

The tenth movie in the Fast and the Furious franchise roars into theaters this summer, and the latest trailer promises it’ll be bigger than ever. Yes, even bigger than the time they went to space.

Jason Momoa is the primary antagonist in the movie, and he gets plenty of air time in the new trailer. He blows up the Vatican (after quipping about it to what looks like some hired goons), strikes a pose at a street race while flanked by a lot of guns, and even calls Vin Diesel’s long-running character Dominic Toretto “Dommy.”

Brie Larson is another new face that shows up the in the trailer. There’s no sign of her fellow new arrival Alan Ritchson in this trailer, but there are plenty of returning ones. In addition to the main crew, including Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, and Tyrese Gibson, we also see the return of Jason Statham as Shaw, as well as Charlize Theron, John Cena, and Helen Mirren returning to reprise their roles in the series. The trailer ends with Dom driving his muscle car with his young son down what looks like the Aldeadávila Dam in Spain as it explodes behind him. Now that’s family.

Louis Leterrier (who helmed Now You See Me and the Transporter movies) directed Fast X after replacing Justin Lin last year. It was announced Wednesday he will also direct the 11th and final installment of the franchise.

Fast X will arrive in theaters May 19.