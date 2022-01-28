Fast & Furious casting: Jason Momoa set to join as villain

After everything the Toretto family has been through — on and off the screen — the franchise is looking to end with a boom with a two-part final chapter. And Universal Pictures is reportedly in final negotiations with Jason Momoa to join Fast & Furious 10 as a villain.

The news comes via a report from The Hollywood Reporter; while THR couldn’t say much more than him being in “final negotiations” for the unnamed movie, the news seems promising. After all, it’s about time the franchise got a bit of muscle behind it. (I kid.)

Since the Fast & Furious series debuted in 2001, the movies have seen a lot of change, and a lot of growth. With the exception of Dwayne Johnson, almost everyone who gets brought on comes back in some way. As THR notes, in addition to Toretto family stalwarts like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sung Kang returning, Charlize Theron (who debuted as a villain in Fate of the Furious and returned in F9) will also be coming back for Fast 10. So Momoa’s villain character could potentially be sticking around for Fast & Furious 11 (also unnamed).

And Momoa is no stranger to franchise work. His major breakthrough came as Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones, before being cast as Aquaman in the DCEU, and then having the most fun as Duncan Idaho in part 1 of Dune.

Fast 10 is set to begin shooting this spring, with a targeted release for May 19, 2023. The movie will be directed by Justin Lin.